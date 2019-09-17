WWE News: Jeff Gordon in Smackdown Promo, Andre the Giant Book Synopsis, Ric Flair’s Latest Cumberland Farms Ad

– FOX Sports announcer and former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon is helping WWE in its move to Smackdown. Gordon appeared in the below ad for Smackdown’s move to FOX next month:

– ECW Press is set to publish a new biography on Andre the Giant. Titled The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of André the Giant, the book releases on April 28, 2020 and is described as follows:

A definitive and exhaustive biography

Is there a way to find truth in the stuff of legend? You may think you know André the Giant — but who was André Roussimoff? This comprehensive biography addresses the burning questions, outrageous stories, and common misconceptions about his height, his weight, his drawing power as a superstar, and his seemingly unparalleled capacity for food and alcohol. But more importantly, The Eighth Wonder of the World: The True Story of André the Giant transports readers beyond the smoke and mirrors of professional wrestling into the life of a real man. Born in France, André worked on his family’s farm until he was 18, when he moved to Paris to pursue professional wrestling. A truly extraordinary figure, André went on to become an international icon and world traveler, all while battling acromegaly. While his disorder is what made him a giant and a household name, it’s also what caused his untimely death at 46. With exhaustive research, exclusive interviews with family and friends, and an exploration of André’s amazing in-ring career and the indelible mark he left on pop culture, Laprade and Hébert have crafted the most complete portrait of a modern-day mythical being.

– Here is Ric Flair’s latest ad for Cumberland Farms, which features a double dose of the WWE Hall of Famer: