WWE News: Jeff Hardy Celebrating WWE Anniversary on Smackdown, Identity of Raw Fan

WWE is previewing that Jeff Hardy will be celebrating his twentieth anniversary of the Hardy Boys' WWE debut on tonight's Smackdown. The preview reads as follows:

Jeff Hardy celebrates his 20th anniversary in WWE

Twenty years ago, Jeff Hardy joined WWE alongside his brother Matt and revolutionized the industry with his daredevil style.

Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, The Charismatic Enigma celebrates two decades of awe-inspiring moments, championship victories and countless ups and downs with the WWE Universe. What does the former WWE Champion have planned for this special occasion? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– Independent wrestler Kara Noia played the fan in the crowd during the Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss and Charly Caruso segment on last night’s Raw. Noia posted the following after the appearance:

