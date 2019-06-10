WWE News: Update on Jeff Hardy Recovery, Becky Lynch Set for MTV Movie & TV Awards,

– PWInsider has an update of Jeff Hardy, who is currently recovering from a recent knee surgery. According to the latest update, Hardy is going to Birmingham, Alabama today to get a follow-up on his surgery.

– Becky Lynch is set to appear at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The ceremony is slated for June 18 in Santa Monica, California.

– Also, PWInsider reports that the WWE digital production team has now relocated to WWE’s new home in Stamford, Connecticut. As previously reported, WWE was moving to a new headquarters in Stamford.