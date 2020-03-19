WWE News: Jeff Hardy & More Phoning Into This Week’s The Bump, NXT UK Highlights, Asuka Reads Manga

– This week’s episode of The Bump will feature phone-in interviews with Jeff Hardy, Drake Maverick, Alexa Bliss, and more. The digital show noted on Twitter that the three will appear along with Braun Strowman and Xavier woods on the second show this week, which airs on the WWE Network and digital channels at 10 AM ET:

– Here are the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK:

– Asuka posted a new video in which she reads Japanese manga on her Kindle: