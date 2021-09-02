wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Hardy & MVP Rewatch SummerSlam Match on Playback, Kay Lee Ray Joins What’s NeXT, Seth Rollins’ Top 10 Most Extreme Stomps
September 2, 2021
– WWE Playback featured Jeff Hardy and MVP rewatching their SummerSlam 2008 match. You can check out that video below:
– Longest-reigning NXT UK women’s champion in history, Kay Lee Ray, joined What’s NeXT this week:
– WWE Top 10 showcased Seth Rollins’ Most Extreme Stomps this week:
