WWE News: Jeff Hardy Thanks Fans After Weekend House Show, New Extreme Rules Previews

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy WWE Raw

– Jeff Hardy took to social media to thank fans after the Smackdown live event in Canton, Ohio on Saturday. You can see Hardy’s post below via Instagram:

– WWE has posted three promos ahead of Extreme Rules, which you can check out below. The videos preview the Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jaxm Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley, and Asuka vs. Carmella matches:

