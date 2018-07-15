wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Hardy Thanks Fans After Weekend House Show, New Extreme Rules Previews
– Jeff Hardy took to social media to thank fans after the Smackdown live event in Canton, Ohio on Saturday. You can see Hardy’s post below via Instagram:
– WWE has posted three promos ahead of Extreme Rules, which you can check out below. The videos preview the Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jaxm Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley, and Asuka vs. Carmella matches:
Opportunity leads to retribution…@NiaJaxWWE challenges #RAW #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE to an #ExtremeRules match TONIGHT at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/27Tr7QaNtw
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018
Who REALLY is #TheGuy?!? Two of #RAW's powerhouses go head-to-head TONIGHT at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! #ExtremeRules @WWERomanReigns @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/lcbRDeNIBU
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018
#SharkWeek has come early for @realellsworth! He'll be suspended above the ring in a #SharkCage during the #SDLive #WomensTitle match TONIGHT at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! #ExtremeRules @CarmellaWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/IbaGR6SpJx
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2018