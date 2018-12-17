WWE News: Jeff Hardy Works Out With Sheamus, The Usos Visit Football Team

– Jeff Hardy is the latest guest for Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts.

Sheamus wrote: “WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here… So many comments asking for a Jeff Hardy on this channel, and to be honest, he was top of my list also… so I was totally stoked when he agreed to come & do a Brave Change workout in California. But this is Jeff Hardy folks, this was never going to be a normal gym session…

Always the mysterious one, Jeff brought two unique elements to his Enigmatic Gamble Workout. Random elements such as having your workout partner stick the pin in random plates on the cable pulldown machine and, using a Dice App to decide the number of reps in each set. Really unique sand fun ways to mix-up your workouts and another way to… Brave Change.”

– The Usos and Naomi recently visited Levi Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.