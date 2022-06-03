wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Back With Company This Week, MITB Tickets On-Sale, Cyndi Lauper’s Mom Passes
– PWInsider reports Jeff Jarrett officially returned to WWE this week as the new Senior Vice President of Live Events. The WWE Hall of Famer was in Stamford, CT from Tuesday.
– Tickets for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV on July 2 will officially go on sale this afternoon on AXS.com The big event was moved to the MGM Grand Arena after the company decided not to run the Allegiant Stadium.
– The legendary singer Cyndi Lauper announced the passing of her mother Catrine, who starred in a number of Lauper’s music videos including the Goonies R Good Enough alongside Roddy Piper, Andre the Giant and other 1980s WWF stars. 411Mania sends out our condolences to Lauper.
My beautiful Mom has passed. She rocked and wrestled with us and was in a lot of my videos. It was an honor to work with her. I feel so lucky that I got to play with my mom throughout my life, both as a girl and as a woman. pic.twitter.com/U5cUygyvhD
— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) June 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update on How AEW Stars Feel About Going to WWE After Cody Rhodes’ Exit
- Latest On AEW Talent’s Reaction to MJF’s Dynamite Promo & Situation
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Winning WCW Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997, Hogan Quickly Regaining Title At Road Wild
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown