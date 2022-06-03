WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Back With Company This Week, MITB Tickets On-Sale, Cyndi Lauper’s Mom Passes

– PWInsider reports Jeff Jarrett officially returned to WWE this week as the new Senior Vice President of Live Events. The WWE Hall of Famer was in Stamford, CT from Tuesday.

– Tickets for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV on July 2 will officially go on sale this afternoon on AXS.com The big event was moved to the MGM Grand Arena after the company decided not to run the Allegiant Stadium.

– The legendary singer Cyndi Lauper announced the passing of her mother Catrine, who starred in a number of Lauper’s music videos including the Goonies R Good Enough alongside Roddy Piper, Andre the Giant and other 1980s WWF stars. 411Mania sends out our condolences to Lauper.