WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Back With Company This Week, MITB Tickets On-Sale, Cyndi Lauper’s Mom Passes

June 3, 2022
PWInsider reports Jeff Jarrett officially returned to WWE this week as the new Senior Vice President of Live Events. The WWE Hall of Famer was in Stamford, CT from Tuesday.

– Tickets for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV on July 2 will officially go on sale this afternoon on AXS.com The big event was moved to the MGM Grand Arena after the company decided not to run the Allegiant Stadium.

– The legendary singer Cyndi Lauper announced the passing of her mother Catrine, who starred in a number of Lauper’s music videos including the Goonies R Good Enough alongside Roddy Piper, Andre the Giant and other 1980s WWF stars. 411Mania sends out our condolences to Lauper.

