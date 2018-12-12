Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Jeff Jarrett is Excited For TLC, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, The 205 Live Roster Supports Mustafa Ali

December 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jeff Jarrett Impact Jeff Jarrett's NWA

– Jeff Jarrett was backstage at last night’s WWE Smackdown, and shared his excitement for Sunday’s TLC PPV, here are some highlights courtesy of Wrestling Inc

“I walked in the building and talking to different guys, you can sort of feel the buzz. Sunday’s going to be pretty special. It really is for a lot of reasons but the go-home show is always, everybody’s taking it to another level. So I’m excited, I’m certainly going to be watching on Sunday.”

– During his match with Daniel Bryan on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar, Gallagher, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy were all watching…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Sabu (54)
* Jason Knight (55)
* Gary Michael Cappetta (66)
* Jeremiah Riggs (36)
* Eddie Kingston (37)
* Ultimo Dragon (52)

article topics :

Jeff Jarrett, Mustafa Ali, WWE, WWE TLC, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading