WWE News: Jeff Jarrett is Excited For TLC, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, The 205 Live Roster Supports Mustafa Ali

– Jeff Jarrett was backstage at last night’s WWE Smackdown, and shared his excitement for Sunday’s TLC PPV, here are some highlights courtesy of Wrestling Inc…

“I walked in the building and talking to different guys, you can sort of feel the buzz. Sunday’s going to be pretty special. It really is for a lot of reasons but the go-home show is always, everybody’s taking it to another level. So I’m excited, I’m certainly going to be watching on Sunday.”

– During his match with Daniel Bryan on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar, Gallagher, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy were all watching…

The first thing I saw when I came back. @WWE205Live ✊ https://t.co/jctVqyCKc6 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 12, 2018

So glad that the world is getting a chance to see how good @MustafaAliWWE is, the world is yours my friend. #midwestkids — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) December 12, 2018

Yesssssss @MustafaAliWWE on my tv!!!! 😜🙌🏻 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) December 12, 2018

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Sabu (54)

* Jason Knight (55)

* Gary Michael Cappetta (66)

* Jeremiah Riggs (36)

* Eddie Kingston (37)

* Ultimo Dragon (52)