wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Jarrett is Excited For TLC, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, The 205 Live Roster Supports Mustafa Ali
– Jeff Jarrett was backstage at last night’s WWE Smackdown, and shared his excitement for Sunday’s TLC PPV, here are some highlights courtesy of Wrestling Inc…
“I walked in the building and talking to different guys, you can sort of feel the buzz. Sunday’s going to be pretty special. It really is for a lot of reasons but the go-home show is always, everybody’s taking it to another level. So I’m excited, I’m certainly going to be watching on Sunday.”
– During his match with Daniel Bryan on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar, Gallagher, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy were all watching…
#205Live x #SmackDownLIVE @WWE_Murphy @TonyNese @AriyaDaivariWWE @NoamDar @CedricAlexander @MariaLKanellis @RealMikeBennett pic.twitter.com/BOlGmI1D5r
— Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) December 12, 2018
The first thing I saw when I came back. @WWE205Live ✊ https://t.co/jctVqyCKc6
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 12, 2018
Earn your keep. @WWE pic.twitter.com/vhC8XInVJo
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 12, 2018
So glad that the world is getting a chance to see how good @MustafaAliWWE is, the world is yours my friend. #midwestkids
— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) December 12, 2018
.@MustafaAliWWE is one of the best we have. #SDLive #205Live
— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) December 12, 2018
Go @MustafaAliWWE! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/pxUTlaCdpf
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 12, 2018
Yesssssss @MustafaAliWWE on my tv!!!! 😜🙌🏻
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) December 12, 2018
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Sabu (54)
* Jason Knight (55)
* Gary Michael Cappetta (66)
* Jeremiah Riggs (36)
* Eddie Kingston (37)
* Ultimo Dragon (52)