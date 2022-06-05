WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Recalls Filming ‘With My Baby Tonight’ Music Video, New Grit & Glory Preview for Bianca Belair, Hell in a Cell MyFaction Packs for 2K22

– WWE has released a new preview clip for the latest episode of The Broken Skull Sessions featuring Steve Austin and special guest, Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. In the new preview clip, Jarrett recalls filming the music video for “With My Baby Tonight.” The new episode is now available on Peacock. You can view that clip below:

– A new Grit & Glory preview clip is available for Bianca Belair talking about her perseverance to succeed in WWE with her husband, Montez Ford. You can check out that clip below:

– The new MyFaction Hell in a Cell packs are now available for WWE 2K22. Fans who collect them all will receive an Alpha Kane.