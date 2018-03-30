wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Set For Table For 3, Sheamus Teases New Workout Video, WWE Now on Mixed Match Challenge Final
March 30, 2018 | Posted by
– Jeff Jarrett posted to Twitter noting that he has been invited to appear on an episode of Table for 3. You can see Jarrett’s post below, which teases some “interesting dinner guests”:
https://twitter.com/RealJeffJarrett/status/979743666834214912
– Sheamus posted a video teaser for his latest Celtic Warrior Workout, which will feature Tony Nese:
New #CelticWarriorWorkouts coming with Mr 8 Pack Abs @TonyNese… click on link. sub. see it first: https://t.co/sH6h6QbTLS pic.twitter.com/mk8MsT5Rb9
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 30, 2018
– Here is the latest WWE Now video, which looks at next week’s Mixed Match Challenge finals: