WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Set For Table For 3, Sheamus Teases New Workout Video, WWE Now on Mixed Match Challenge Final

March 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Jarrett

– Jeff Jarrett posted to Twitter noting that he has been invited to appear on an episode of Table for 3. You can see Jarrett’s post below, which teases some “interesting dinner guests”:

– Sheamus posted a video teaser for his latest Celtic Warrior Workout, which will feature Tony Nese:

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, which looks at next week’s Mixed Match Challenge finals:

