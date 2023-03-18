wrestling / News

WWE News: Jerry Lawler Biography Preview Clip, LA Galaxy Practices With Golden Title, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

March 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Memphis Wrestling Jerry Lawler, WWE Image Credit: Memphis Wrestling

– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s edition of Biography: WWE Legends, showcasing the career of Jerry Lawler, featuring interview clips from Lawler, the late Jerry Jarrett, and JBL You can check out that clip below:

– The WWE Golden Title made another appearance this week, as the LA Galaxy used the belt during practice for their season opener:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s editions of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:













