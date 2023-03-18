– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s edition of Biography: WWE Legends, showcasing the career of Jerry Lawler, featuring interview clips from Lawler, the late Jerry Jarrett, and JBL You can check out that clip below:

– The WWE Golden Title made another appearance this week, as the LA Galaxy used the belt during practice for their season opener:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s editions of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:

























