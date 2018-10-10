Quantcast

 

WWE News: Jerry Lawler Comments on ‘Haters,’ Booker T Shares Workout Pic

October 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jerry Lawler

– Jerry Lawler posted to Twitter to share a brief video of him dabbing on his critics. Yep. Lawler posted the following clip, which comes after he received hate mail from fans for attending a Donald Trump rally:

– Booker T posted to Twitter as well, sharing a new pic from a recent workout:

Booker T, Jerry Lawler

