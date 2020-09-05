WWE News: Jerry Lawler Draws a Batman Sketch for Steve Austin, Virtual Fan Registration Opens for Raw ThunderDome, New Indie Wrestling Shows Added to Network

– A new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions is premiering on the WWE Network tomorrow featuring WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin speaking to fellow Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler. In a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode, Jerry Lawler, an experienced artist, draws Steve Austin a sketch of Batman in one minute. You can view that clip below:

– Virtual fan registration is now open for the ThunderDome for next week’s episode of Raw. Per the tweet below, fans can register at WWEThunderDome.com.

– The following independent wrestling shows have been added to the WWE Network service today:

* ICW Fear And Loathing XI

* WXW We Love Wrestling Kutenholz

* Evolve 124

* Progress Wrestling Chapter 83

You can also check out a clip of Bobby Gunns vs. Mike Schwarz from the wXw event here: