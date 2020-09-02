WWE News: Jerry Lawler Reveals His Favorite Steve Austin Moments He Called, Asuka Tries to Use an iPad as a Monitor, R-Truth Promotes Voting With Music Video

– WWE has released a new clip from the Broken Skull Sessions featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin interviewing fellow Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. In the clip, Lawler reveals his favorite Stone Cold moment he got to call. According to Lawler, it was the segment when Austin hit Vince McMahon with the bedpan and also the beer bath moment on Raw.

The new episode of Broken Skull Sessions featuring Jerry Lawler debuts on Sunday on the WWE Network. That clip is available below:

– Raw women’s champion Asuka released a new vlog where she tries to use an iPad as a monitor on Mac using Top Go’s Stand Holder. That video is available below.

– WWE Superstar R-Truth promoted voted with Part 2 of his music video, “We Got All the Power.” You can view that clip below.