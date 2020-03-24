WWE News: Jerry Lawler Not Present On Raw, Becky Lynch Takes Out Shayna Baszler

– Jerry Lawler was missing from the broadcast booth at tonight’s episode of Raw. As you can see in the pic below, Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton worked Raw without Lawler with them on commentary. No word on why Lawler missed the episode at this time.

– WWE posted video of Becky Lynch’s attack on Shayna Baszler during the latter’s in-ring interview on Monday’s episode. You can check it out below. The two are set to face off for Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.