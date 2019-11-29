wrestling / News
WWE News: Jerry Lawler Signs New Multi-Year WWE Deal, Recent Attendance Numbers
– Jerry Lawler has re-upped with WWE for another three years. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lawler said during his appeance at GalaxyCon last weekend that he signed a new three-year contract earlier this month.
Lawler has been on the Raw announce team along with Vic Joseph and Dio Madden since thr WWE Draft.
– The Newsletter also reports the following attendance numbers since Survivor Series:
Supershow in Grand Rapids, Michigan (11.23.19): 3,800 in attendance
Smackdown in Chicago (11.22.19): 7,800 in attendance
NXT Takeover: WarGames in Chicago (11.23.19): 10,500 in attendance
Raw in Chicago (11.25.19): 7,200 in attendance
As previously reported, Survivor Series did a sell-out crowd of 13,271.
