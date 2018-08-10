WWE News: Jessamyn Duke Reportedly Dealing With Minor Injury, Show-Stealing Women’s Main Events, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Jessamyn Duke is reportedly dealing with a minor injury, which is why she had yet to make her debut. According to the WON, Duke is “a little hurt” and that is why she has not made her in-ring debut while Marina Shafir has.

The WON notes that Duke recently did a practice match at the WWE Performance Center, which went over well. It is felt that she needs more ring time in actual matches, much like anyone. The feeling is that she’s a prodigy in the business.

– WWE has posted a video playlist of “show-stealing women’s main events” that includes the following:

* Lita vs. Trish Stratus (Women’s Championship Match – Raw, 2004)

* Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Raw Women’s Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match – Raw, 2016)

* Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox (Raw, 2018)

* Women’s Money in the Bank Match (SmackDown, 2017)

* Asuka vs. Nikki Cross (NXT Women’s Championship Last Woman Sanding Match – NXT, 2017)

* Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Dana Brooke vs. Mickie James vs. Emma vs. Nia Jax (Gauntlet Match – Raw, 2017)

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods, Jonathan Coachman, Kofi Kingston, and Call Like Will celebrating the launch of Madden 19: