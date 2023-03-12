wrestling / News

WWE News: Jey Uso Challenges Sami Zayn, Note On Wrestlemania Plans for Legado del Fantasma, How Long The Miz as Host Was In the Works

March 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– During today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown, Jey Uso challenged Sami Zayn to meet him in the ring next week. He didn’t specify whether it would be on Monday’s RAW or next Friday’s Smackdown.

Fightful Select reports that plans for the Miz to host Wrestlemania have been in the works for “several months.”

– Fightful also notes that there are plans for Legado del Fantasma at the event, but it’s unknown what they are at this time.

