WWE News: Jey Uso Getting MRI On Monday, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon At Crown Jewel, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia

– It was noted during today’s WWE Crown Jewel broadcast that Jey Uso may have suffered a broken wrist and will have an MRI on Monday. It is possible that this is a storyline injury, as Uso’s arm was attacked by the Brawling Brutes during their match.

The Usos will defend the Undisputed tag team titles on Friday’s Smackdown against the New Day, who are trying to stop the champions from beating their record.

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon made an appearance for the live crowd at Crown Jewel, complete with an eagle.

– WWE has shared a video of superstars interacting with people in Saudi Arabia this weekend.