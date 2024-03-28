– To prepare for his WrestleMania 40 match against his brother Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso returned to Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling training school in Houston, Texas. You can check out that WWE video below:

– WWE Playlist showcased Iyo Sky vs. Bayley on their Road to WrestleMania:

– As we head into WrestleMania 40, WWE streamed a match marathon featuring the best of The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins: