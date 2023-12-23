wrestling / News
WWE News: Jey Uso Reveals Older Brother Was on Raw Segment in 1997, Best of CM Punk Marathon, SmackDown Video Highlights
December 23, 2023 | Posted by
– In a WWE Fact or Cap video on Instagram, Jey Uso revealed that his, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa’s older brother, Jeremiah, was the one who took part in a Monday Night Raw segment with Santa Claus in December 1997. You can see that video below:
– WWE is livestreaming a Best of CM Punk Matches marathon:
– The following video highlights are available for last night’s SmackDown: