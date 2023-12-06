wrestling / News
WWE News: Jey Uso & Trick Williams on Today’s The Bump, Top 25 Moments of November, NXT Video Highlights
December 6, 2023
– WWE Superstar Jey Uso and NXT Superstar Trick Williams are the guests on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:
– WWE showcased the best moments of last month:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s NXT TV:
