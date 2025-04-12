– WWE on USA showcased Jey Uso’s journey to WrestleMania 41:

Track Jey Uso's journey to WWE WrestleMania 41, where he will take on Gunther in a Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

– WWE showcased The March to WrestleMania X that aired on USA Network ahead of the event. You can check out that video below:

The Superstars of WWE get ready for WrestleMania X. Before he challenges Yokozuna for the WWE Title, Lex Luger tunes up by stepping in the ring with “Gigolo” Jimmy Del Ray. Plus, WWE Champion Yokozuna battles Tatanka, Bret “Hit Man” Hart takes on Crush and action featuring Razor Ramon, Earthquake and more!

– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s WWE LFG, featuring an appearance by D-Von Dudley. You can view that clip below: