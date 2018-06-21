WWE News: Jim Ross Discusses Vader’s Talent in the Ring, New Preview of Rey Mysterio Comic

– Jim Ross appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed the later Vader’s work in the ring and more. Audio from the interview is below, plus highlights per WZ’s Bill Pritchard.

“I’ve never seen anyone bigger, at 400 pounds, that athletic; it was pretty unbelievable,” Ross said. “He was my guy there. Leon was very easy to motivate, he was still a football player at heart, an athlete at heart. He could be controversial and stubborn, but back in the day, Bubba, when we had the big stage for RAW—and all the pyro was kept underneath the stage—Leon has a match. Leon is selling, sells until he goes out of sight, but he makes the wrong turn, and instead of going to the back, he goes underneath the stage. He gets lost, and I hear from the [WWE production] truck, ‘JR, do you see Leon?’ I was sitting at ringside with [Jerry] Lawler getting ready for commentary during a commercial break. [So I said] ‘Nope, haven’t seen him. He ain’t here, he’s not with us.’ He got lost under the stage and of course the next guy comes out, Kane or somebody, big pyro bombs. Leon told me that his heart stopped beating, and that he had to pound himself in the chest, give himself an external heart massage to get his heart beating by the time he got in the back. Of course, that story grew, and everybody added on to it, the boys piled on to that story because it was so sensationalistic. That was Leon. Leon was a great storyteller in the ring, and a great storyteller in the locker room. I have a lot of respect for Leon.”

