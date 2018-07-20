Quantcast

 

WWE News: Jim Ross Talks About Fan Criticism, This Day In History Featuring John Cena

July 20, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jim Ross

– A fan wrote to Jim Ross on Twitter, telling him to take it easier on fans when reacting to their criticism. Ross had a response for that, as you can see below.

– On this day in WWE history, John Cena defended the WWE title against Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and Kane at Battleground 2014.

