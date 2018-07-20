WWE News: Jim Ross Talks About Fan Criticism, This Day In History Featuring John Cena

– A fan wrote to Jim Ross on Twitter, telling him to take it easier on fans when reacting to their criticism. Ross had a response for that, as you can see below.

@JRsBBQ you've gotta stop going in on fans so much JR…don't lose sight of the fact that these are still the same people showing up to your events, buying your book & downloading your pods. That can quickly dwindle if you keep dissing fans so harshly. Chilllllll — Shaun (@FCSScout) July 20, 2018

Disagree, Shaun.

My fans at our events come to enjoy the event and not to hijack it.

I’ll never lose sight of the invaluable contributions fans make in all endeavors.

Obnoxious defiance from the minority isn’t cool. Thx. https://t.co/6fxNkA5NIb — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 20, 2018

– On this day in WWE history, John Cena defended the WWE title against Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and Kane at Battleground 2014.