WWE News: Jimmy Hart Would Like to Manage Elias, Vince McMahon Congratulates Miz & Maryse

March 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jimmy Hart

– WWE posted a new video of Jimmy Hart discussing which current star he would like to manage. Hart said he would like to manage Elias and take him “to the top,” as you can see below:

– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter to congratulate Miz and Maryse on the birth of their daughter, as you can see below:

