WWE News: Jimmy Hart Would Like to Manage Elias, Vince McMahon Congratulates Miz & Maryse
– WWE posted a new video of Jimmy Hart discussing which current star he would like to manage. Hart said he would like to manage Elias and take him “to the top,” as you can see below:
– Vince McMahon posted to Twitter to congratulate Miz and Maryse on the birth of their daughter, as you can see below:
Suffice it to say, @MaryseMizanin and @mikethemiz will be A-List parents. Welcome to the @WWE family, Monroe Sky! https://t.co/x6gyD8Flmj
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) March 30, 2018