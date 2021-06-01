wrestling / News
WWE News: Jimmy Smith Says He Had a Blast on Raw, The Miz & Titus O’Neil Attend the Indy 500, Fan Contest for T-Mobile Center
– Former UFC, American Ninja Warrior, and Bellator MMA broadcast Jimmy Smith made his WWE Raw debut on last night’s show as part of the broadcast team. Following the show, Smith commented on the experience via Twitter.
Smith wrote, “Had a blast at #WWERaw tonight! Amazing match between @DMcIntyreWWE and @TrueKofi! Tried my best to give it the energy it deserved.” You can view his tweet below.
Had a blast at #WWERaw tonight! Amazing match between @DMcIntyreWWE and @TrueKofi! Tried my best to give it the energy it deserved
— Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) June 1, 2021
– WWE released a video of The Miz and Titus O’Neil attending the Indy 500:
– The T-Mobile Center in Cleveland, Ohio has started a content where a fan can win an exclusive Q&A with Drew McIntyre. WWE will be heading to the T-Mobile Center for Raw on July 26. Fans can enter the contest at the T-Mobile Center’s Facebook page.
We are looking for the ultimate WWE fan!
Want the chance for an exclusive 1:1 Q&A with Superstar @DMcIntyreWWE + two tickets to @wwe RAW at #TMobileCenter on July 26?
Head over to our Facebook page to enter to win: https://t.co/XjOc4jvQNz. pic.twitter.com/qK1GHiH0HX
— T-Mobile Center (@tmobilecenter) May 28, 2021
