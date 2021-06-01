WWE News: Jimmy Smith Says He Had a Blast on Raw, The Miz & Titus O’Neil Attend the Indy 500, Fan Contest for T-Mobile Center

– Former UFC, American Ninja Warrior, and Bellator MMA broadcast Jimmy Smith made his WWE Raw debut on last night’s show as part of the broadcast team. Following the show, Smith commented on the experience via Twitter.

Smith wrote, “Had a blast at #WWERaw tonight! Amazing match between @DMcIntyreWWE and @TrueKofi! Tried my best to give it the energy it deserved.” You can view his tweet below.

– WWE released a video of The Miz and Titus O’Neil attending the Indy 500:

– The T-Mobile Center in Cleveland, Ohio has started a content where a fan can win an exclusive Q&A with Drew McIntyre. WWE will be heading to the T-Mobile Center for Raw on July 26. Fans can enter the contest at the T-Mobile Center’s Facebook page.