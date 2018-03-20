 

WWE News: Jinder Mahal & Bobby Roode Comment on WrestleMania Match, Dark Match Before Smackdown

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode posted to Twitter commenting on Mahal being added to the United States Championship match at WrestleMania. You can see their posts below:

Wrestling Inc reports that Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable in the dark match before tonight’s Smackdown taping. The site reports that Ryder received a huge reaction from the crowd.

