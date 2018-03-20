WWE News: Jinder Mahal & Bobby Roode Comment on WrestleMania Match, Dark Match Before Smackdown

– Jinder Mahal and Bobby Roode posted to Twitter commenting on Mahal being added to the United States Championship match at WrestleMania. You can see their posts below:

An opportunity to reclaim my #USTitle at #WrestleMania?

The setting doesn't get any bigger. The stakes don't get any higher. #Glorious — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) March 21, 2018

Justice has finally been served on #SDLive. At #WrestleMania I go from being the uncrowned #USChampion to the absolute ruler of the United States. #USTitle — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) March 20, 2018

– Wrestling Inc reports that Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable in the dark match before tonight’s Smackdown taping. The site reports that Ryder received a huge reaction from the crowd.