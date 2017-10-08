WWE News: Jinder Mahal Promises Shinsuke Nakamura Will Fall Tonight, The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon Reimagined in WWE 2K18

– WWE world heavyweight champion Jinder Mahal posted the following tweet ahead of his title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura later tonight at the Hell in a Cell event. Mahal is promising that everyone’s hero [Nakamura] will fall to The Maharaja. You can check out his tweet below.

No artist can create a future without me as the @WWE Champion.

Your hero will fall to The Maharaja. #AndStill #HIAC — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) October 8, 2017

– WWE released a new video from WWE 2K18 that reimagines a rematch between The Undertaker and Shane McMahon, who faced off in a Hell in a Cell match WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

The new gameplay video also reimagines the rematch happening in a Hell in a Cell structure. You can check out the video below.