wrestling / News

WWE News: Jinder Mahal Promises Shinsuke Nakamura Will Fall Tonight, The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon Reimagined in WWE 2K18

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Smackdown WWE SummerSlam

WWE world heavyweight champion Jinder Mahal posted the following tweet ahead of his title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura later tonight at the Hell in a Cell event. Mahal is promising that everyone’s hero [Nakamura] will fall to The Maharaja. You can check out his tweet below.

– WWE released a new video from WWE 2K18 that reimagines a rematch between The Undertaker and Shane McMahon, who faced off in a Hell in a Cell match WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

The new gameplay video also reimagines the rematch happening in a Hell in a Cell structure. You can check out the video below.

article topics :

Jinder Mahal, Shane McMahon, The Undertaker, WWE, WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading