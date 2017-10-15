 

WWE News: Jinder Mahal Posts Picture With Indian Fans, Full Asuka vs. Dana Booke Takeover: Respect Match

October 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jinder Mahal

– Jinder Mahal posted a picture with fans in India while on a promotional tour there. You can see the picture from the Great India Place Mall below:

0- WWE has put the full video Asuka vs. Dana Brooke match from NXT Takeover: Respect online. The match gave Asuka her first win in NXT:

