WWE News: Jinder Mahal Posts Picture With Indian Fans, Full Asuka vs. Dana Booke Takeover: Respect Match

Thank You WWE Universe India. The Great India Place mall was absolutely packed for The Maharaja. If this was just a small taste of the noise that the crowd in New Delhi is going to make, we are in for 2 BlockBuster events. New Delhi Dec 8th and 9th, get your tix now at www.bookmyshow.com @bmsbookmyshow. @wweindia @wwe #wwe #wweindia #wwechampion @mihirjoshimusic

A post shared by The Maharaja (@jindermahal) on Oct 15, 2017 at 6:46am PDT