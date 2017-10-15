wrestling / News
WWE News: Jinder Mahal Posts Picture With Indian Fans, Full Asuka vs. Dana Booke Takeover: Respect Match
October 15, 2017 | Posted by
– Jinder Mahal posted a picture with fans in India while on a promotional tour there. You can see the picture from the Great India Place Mall below:
Thank You WWE Universe India. The Great India Place mall was absolutely packed for The Maharaja. If this was just a small taste of the noise that the crowd in New Delhi is going to make, we are in for 2 BlockBuster events. New Delhi Dec 8th and 9th, get your tix now at www.bookmyshow.com @bmsbookmyshow. @wweindia @wwe #wwe #wweindia #wwechampion @mihirjoshimusic
0- WWE has put the full video Asuka vs. Dana Brooke match from NXT Takeover: Respect online. The match gave Asuka her first win in NXT: