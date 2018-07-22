wrestling / News
WWE News: Jinny Set For NXT UK Taping, Matt Hardy & AJ Styles Do ‘Too Sweet’ Gesture, Latest Bella Twins Video
– The WWE UK Twitter account has announced that PROGRESS Women’s Champion Jinny will be appearing at the first NXT UK taping, as you can see below:
Next weekend at @CambridgeCornEx, British wrestling HISTORY will be made. @JinnyCouture will be there…will YOU?! Tickets available for #NXTUK here: https://t.co/wxuxK6gN5U pic.twitter.com/cGy1sW2X30
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 22, 2018
– Matt Hardy posted a photo to Instagram from the Mattel/WWE San Diego Comic-Con panel of him and AJ Styles doing the ‘Too-Sweet’ gesture:
– Here is the latest video from the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, described as follows:
“While Nikki tries on masquerade dresses, Brie and Lauren dress up as mimes.”