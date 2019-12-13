wrestling / News

WWE News: Joaquin Wilde Making 205 Live Debut Tonight, Miz And Dolph Ziggler on WWE Playback

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joaquin Wilde 205 Live

– Joaquin Wilde is set to make his 205 Live debut on tonight’s show. As you can see in the below video, the former DJZ will debut on the show, which airs after Smackdown:

– WWE posted the following WWE Playback video featuring The Miz and Dolph Ziggler watching their Ladder Match at TLC 2016:

205 Live, Dolph Ziggler, Joaquin Wilde, The Miz, WWE Playback, Jeremy Thomas

