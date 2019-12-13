wrestling / News
WWE News: Joaquin Wilde Making 205 Live Debut Tonight, Miz And Dolph Ziggler on WWE Playback
December 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Joaquin Wilde is set to make his 205 Live debut on tonight’s show. As you can see in the below video, the former DJZ will debut on the show, which airs after Smackdown:
– WWE posted the following WWE Playback video featuring The Miz and Dolph Ziggler watching their Ladder Match at TLC 2016:
