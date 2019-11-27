WWE News: Joaquin Wilde Says His Style Is Changing Up, Heavy Machinery Tour Restaurant, Stock Up

– Joaquin Wilde is back in the ring at the WWE Performance Center and is crediting his coaches for a few tweaks to his style. While, who has been out of action due to a broken orbital socket, was cleared earlier this month. He posted to Twitter today:

Feels good to be back in the ring after 4 months away. Currently training every day at the PC with Norman Smiley and Kendo Ka Shin. You will def see their influence on my style once im back in action. Stay tuned and stay watching @WWENXT every Wednesday night on @USA_Network! — Joaquin Wilde (@joaquinwilde_) November 27, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.46 on Tuesday, up $1.46 (2.39%) from the previous close. The stock has been steadily rebounding over the last two weeks after suffering its big drop after the Q3 financial call at the end of October. The market as a whole was up 0.15% on the day.

– WWE shared video of Heavy Machinery going on a restaurant tour with WWE Universe members who purchased a Survivor Series travel package: