WWE News: Joaquin Wilde Says His Style Is Changing Up, Heavy Machinery Tour Restaurant, Stock Up

November 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joaquin Wilde NXT

– Joaquin Wilde is back in the ring at the WWE Performance Center and is crediting his coaches for a few tweaks to his style. While, who has been out of action due to a broken orbital socket, was cleared earlier this month. He posted to Twitter today:

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.46 on Tuesday, up $1.46 (2.39%) from the previous close. The stock has been steadily rebounding over the last two weeks after suffering its big drop after the Q3 financial call at the end of October. The market as a whole was up 0.15% on the day.

– WWE shared video of Heavy Machinery going on a restaurant tour with WWE Universe members who purchased a Survivor Series travel package:

