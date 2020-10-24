WWE News: Job Postings Released for VP Roles, Note Podcasts Coming to Network, Superstars Play Among Us on UUDD

– WWE has released multiple new job postings on the company’s careers website. The open positions include Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs – Talent Relations & Talent Development, Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs – Entertainment, and finally, Senior Product Manager.

– PWInsider reports that other podcasts that are joining the WWE Network next week are the previous June episode of The Undertaker on After the Bell with Corey Graves, which makes its Network debut on Wednesday, October 28. On Sunday, November 1, The New Day’s past June episode on racial injustice will be available on the streaming service.

– WWE released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring comedian Ron Funches joining a let’s play session for Among Us with Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Cesaro, and Drew Gulack. That video is available below.