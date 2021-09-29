wrestling / News

WWE News: Joe Gacy’s New Gimmick Continues on NXT, Xyon Quinn Beats Oney Lorcan

September 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Joe Gacy

– Joe Gacy’s new gimmick has not been cancelled, as he continued the character on this week’s WWE NXT. As reported last week, WWE removed references to the “PC” character after it was picked up by right-leaning media outlets as a slam on “woke” culture.

Gacy appeared in the ring on tonight’s show for a promo in which he said he was not cancelled, and in fact had more impact than anyone without throwing a punch. You can see the promo below:

– WWE posted a clip of Xyon Quinn’s win over Oney Lorcan on Tuesday’s show:

