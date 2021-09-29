wrestling / News
WWE News: Joe Gacy’s New Gimmick Continues on NXT, Xyon Quinn Beats Oney Lorcan
September 28, 2021 | Posted by
– Joe Gacy’s new gimmick has not been cancelled, as he continued the character on this week’s WWE NXT. As reported last week, WWE removed references to the “PC” character after it was picked up by right-leaning media outlets as a slam on “woke” culture.
Gacy appeared in the ring on tonight’s show for a promo in which he said he was not cancelled, and in fact had more impact than anyone without throwing a punch. You can see the promo below:
– WWE posted a clip of Xyon Quinn’s win over Oney Lorcan on Tuesday’s show:
More Trending Stories
- AEW SVP Chris Harrington Discusses How AEW Can Appeal To More Diverse Audience
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Potentially Holding SummerSlam In the UK In 2022
- Frankie Kazarian, Paul London, Chris Adonis, More React Pay Tribute to & React to Passing of Ryan Sakoda
- Ask 411 Wrestling: Are The Rock vs. John Cena Matches Underrated?