WWE News: John Cena Again Teases Royal Rumble Appearance, Top Ten Rumble Ambushes, Jordan Devlin Says He’s Taking Cruiserweight Title Home

– As we noted yesterday, John Cena posted a photo of the Royal Rumble which led to speculation that he might appear at the event. He did the same today, this time with the timer at OO. Whether this means he will show up or if he’s simply excited for this year’s event remains to be seen.

– WWE has posted a new edition of top ten which looks at people getting ambushed during their entrance.

– WWE has also posted a new video interview with Jordan Devlin after his NXT cruiserweight title win last night, who said he’s taking the belt with him to Ireland.