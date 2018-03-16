 

WWE News: John Cena Appearing on Ellen Next Week, Rezar Trains With MMA Fighter Brother

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena

– John Cena is set to appear on The Ellen Degeneres Show next week. Cena will appear on the March 23rd episode. Also set for a guest for that day is Sigourney Weaver.

– Rezar of the Authors of Pain posted to Twitter noting that he did some training with his brother, MMA fighter Egzon Selmani:

