WWE News: John Cena Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, New Hidden Gem Added to Network

– John Cena is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, scheduled on Tuesday night. Cena is promoting his latest film Bumblebee, which opens on Friday.

– WWE has added a new Hidden Gem to the WWE Network, as described below:

* WWF 12/22/1992 – A Very Macho Holiday Message

Macho Man Randy Savage teams up with legendary New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner to deliver a very macho holiday message.