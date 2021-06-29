wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Appearing on The Late Show Tonight, Canvas 2 Canvas Showcases the Faces of Mick Foley, More Raw Video Highlights

June 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The cast of F9: The Fast Saga, including WWE Superstar John Cena, will be appearing on tonight’s edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

– WWE Canvas 2 Canvas was released this week and showcases artwork for the many faces of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. You can check out that video below:

– WWE released additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:














