WWE News: John Cena Appearing on The Late Show Tonight, Canvas 2 Canvas Showcases the Faces of Mick Foley, More Raw Video Highlights
June 29, 2021
– The cast of F9: The Fast Saga, including WWE Superstar John Cena, will be appearing on tonight’s edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
– WWE Canvas 2 Canvas was released this week and showcases artwork for the many faces of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. You can check out that video below:
– WWE released additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
