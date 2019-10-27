wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena Attends Playing With Fire Premiere, Xavier Woods Completes Dream Daddy, Top 10 Superstars Who Fought the ‘What?!’ Chant
– John Cena attended the Playing With Fire movie premiere last night in New York City. He shared a photo with the film’s cast on his Twitter account earlier today, which you can see below. The new movie opens in theaters on November 8.
John Cena wrote, “Felt like I was back at the depot last night at the premiere of #PlayingWithFireMovie in NYC! In theaters everywhere November 8th! @PlayingWFire”
Felt like I was back at the depot last night at the premiere of #PlayingWithFireMovie in NYC! In theaters everywhere November 8th! @PlayingWFire pic.twitter.com/bHPZlieitr
— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 27, 2019
– Xavier Woods completed his Let’s Play series for Dream Daddy. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new top 10 video featuring Superstars who fought the “What” chant. That video is available below.
