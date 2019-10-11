WWE News: John Cena Narrating New Audio Book, FOX Sports Hiring For WWE Segment Producer, More

– John Cena is narrating the audiobook “64th Man”

– Fox Sports posted a job listing for a WWE Segment Producer on their jobs website:

Do you have 5+ years’ experience in the production of sports studio broadcasting? Are you an effective communicator, and can work in a fast-paced sports production environment? If so, FOX Sports could be looking for you!

We are looking to add a Segment Producer to our WWE team here in Los Angeles. Reporting to the Coordinating Producer, you will assist with short & long form original content by suggesting storylines, creating outlines and writing, shooting & editing when necessary. In addition, you will work on studio shows by line-producing segments and shows under the guidance of the Coordinating Producer. This person will also work closely with Sr. Associate Producer & Production Assistants. Simply, the goal for this position is to learn the skillset required of a Producer to eventually grow within FOX Sports. Extensive knowledge of WWE is preferred.

A SNAPSHOT OF YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist the Coordinating Producer and work with Associate Producers & Production Assistants with short & long form original content

Produce, write, shoot and edit original content when necessary

Assist the Coordinating Producer with studio shows, segments & features and line produce some segments for studio shows

WHAT YOU WILL NEED

A Bachelor’s degree is preferred

Minimum of 5+ years’ experience in the production of sports studio broadcasting is necessary

Knowledge of the WWE is important

The ability to work in a fast-paced sports production environment

Knowledge of I-News, Microsoft Office applications, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook is required

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, gender identity, disability, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. We will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories consistent with applicable law.