WWE News: John Cena Becomes New York Times Best-Selling Author, Pete Dunne on NXT UK Title Reign

– John Cena is officially a New York Times best-selling author. Cena’s childrens book Elbow Grease has hit #1 on the children’s chart, debuting at the top spot. Cena posted to Twitter to celebrate the news:

A truly surreal moment….#ElbowGrease is a @nytimes #1 Best Seller! Thank you to everyone who made this a reality. Incredibly proud of this story and what it means for audiences of ALL ages and absolutely thrilled to be able to share it. pic.twitter.com/ppZseixf9B — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 17, 2018

– Pete Dunne posted to Twitter to comment on his continued NXT UK Championship reign ahead of today’s NXT UK taping: