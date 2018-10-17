Quantcast

 

WWE News: John Cena Becomes New York Times Best-Selling Author, Pete Dunne on NXT UK Title Reign

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH John Cena John Cena's WWE Super Show-Down

– John Cena is officially a New York Times best-selling author. Cena’s childrens book Elbow Grease has hit #1 on the children’s chart, debuting at the top spot. Cena posted to Twitter to celebrate the news:

– Pete Dunne posted to Twitter to comment on his continued NXT UK Championship reign ahead of today’s NXT UK taping:

