WWE News: Playlist Features John Cena’s Greatest WrestleMania Entrances, Shayna Baszler Action Figure Poll, Total Bellas Season 5 Preview

– WWE released a new Playlist video showing the greatest WrestleMania entrances for John Cena. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a fan poll on the look for a future Shayna Baszler action figure for a future Elite Fan TakeOver line. You can check out the Twitter poll below.

Which @QoSBaszler action figure should @Mattel include in the Elite Fan TakeOver line? #WWEEliteSquad — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2020

– WWE released a preview for Total Bellas Season 5. It debuts on Thursday, April 2 on E! Network. You can check out the video below.