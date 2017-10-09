wrestling / News

WWE News: John Cena Busy Filming Bumblebee, Zack Ryder Visits Funko at NYCC, Lita Doing Q&As in England

October 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– John Cena noted that he has a busy day today filming Bumblebee, which will prevent him from being at Dancing With the Stars to see Nikki Bella:

– Zack Ryder posted a video from New York Comic-Con. Ryder visited the Funko booth to see his debut Funko Pop! vinyl figure in the latest episode of Unboxed:

– Lita is heading to the U.K. to do three Q&A shows in Leicester, Leeds and Aberdeen. You can find out more here.

