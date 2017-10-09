WWE News: John Cena Busy Filming Bumblebee, Zack Ryder Visits Funko at NYCC, Lita Doing Q&As in England

– John Cena noted that he has a busy day today filming Bumblebee, which will prevent him from being at Dancing With the Stars to see Nikki Bella:

A full day in Sector 7 keeps me away from #DWTS but a big night 4 @BellaTwins in a history making routine! Cast your vote: 800-868-3409 — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 9, 2017

– Zack Ryder posted a video from New York Comic-Con. Ryder visited the Funko booth to see his debut Funko Pop! vinyl figure in the latest episode of Unboxed:

– Lita is heading to the U.K. to do three Q&A shows in Leicester, Leeds and Aberdeen. You can find out more here.