WWE News: John Cena Busy Filming Bumblebee, Zack Ryder Visits Funko at NYCC, Lita Doing Q&As in England
October 9, 2017 | Posted by
– John Cena noted that he has a busy day today filming Bumblebee, which will prevent him from being at Dancing With the Stars to see Nikki Bella:
A full day in Sector 7 keeps me away from #DWTS but a big night 4 @BellaTwins in a history making routine! Cast your vote: 800-868-3409
— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 9, 2017
– Zack Ryder posted a video from New York Comic-Con. Ryder visited the Funko booth to see his debut Funko Pop! vinyl figure in the latest episode of Unboxed:
– Lita is heading to the U.K. to do three Q&A shows in Leicester, Leeds and Aberdeen. You can find out more here.