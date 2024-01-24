– Actor and WWE Superstar John Cena is WWE US Champion Logan Paul’s guest today on IMPAULSIVE. You can check out the full video below:

WWE GOAT & 16x World Champion John Cena joins the boys to discuss why Logan Paul is the next Roman Reigns, comes clean on botched move Vs Batista at 2005 Royal Rumble **exclusive**, why he hates when people film him in public, retirement, why calling out The Rock was “f**king stupid”, his random posts on Instagram, friendship w/ Dua Lipa & Margot Robbie, donating sperm to Logan, getting annoyed by ‘you can’t see me’ jokes, Logan’s deep secret about The Rock & more…

– WWE Superstars Montez Ford and Bianca Belair attended the New York Nicks vs. Nets NBA game this week. Belair shared a clip of them at the game along with some other celebrity guests below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s NXT TV:























