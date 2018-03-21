WWE News: John Cena Comments on Daniel Bryan’s Return, Video of Bryan’s Smackdown Promo, PERFORMA Launches WWE Shaker Bottle Line

– John Cena recently spoke with TMZ, and spoke about the news that Daniel Bryan is now medically cleared…

“He worked his ass off to make that happen. It is what he was born to do … he’s back where he belongs. He’s gone through every single protocol, 10-fold. He’s one of the healthiest people in WWE, and it just takes a lot of convincing of other minds that he’s that healthy. “

– Here is Daniel Bryan’s show opening promo from last night’s WWE Smackdown…

– PERFORMA sent out the following today…

PERFORMA LAUNCHES EXTENDED WWE SHAKER BOTTLE LINE – Introducing six new Wrestlemania inspired shaker bottles

PERFORMA, the world-class fitness accessory company will be launching an extended line of WWE shaker bottles. PERFORMA proudly stands behind design, quality, materials and workmanship that goes into every ultra-premium product made. The new bottles will include the following wrestlers:

Macho Man

Bret Hart

Rowdy Roddy Piper

John Cena

Ric Flair

DX

NWO

All shaker cups have a 100% leak free guarantee and use a duraplex shatter resistant plastic along with an actionrod mixing technology. The proprietary mixing element amplifies the kinetic energy in the shaker cup optimizing fluid dynamics for the ultimate smooth mix.

PERFORMA WWE shaker cups will be available for purchase on their website: https://performabrand.com