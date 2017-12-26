WWE News: John Cena Comments on Returning to WWE TV, Poll on Who Had the Merriest Christmas Last Night

– John Cena posted to Twitter to comment on returning to WWE television on last night’s episode of Raw. Cena posted:

– WWE’s latest fan poll asked fans which Raw inner had had the merriest Christmas on last night’s Raw. As of this writing, the results are:

* Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan: 60%

* John Cena: 14%

* Absolution: 8%

* Braun Strowman: 8%

* Finn Bálor: 4%

* Samoa Joe: 2%

* Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali & Akira Tozawa: 1%

* Hideo Itami: 1%

* Kane: 1%