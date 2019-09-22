wrestling / News
WWE News: Head to Head Debates John Cena as the Greatest Ever, Rey Mysterio Attends Vikings Game, Canvas 2 Canvas Returns to ABCs
September 22, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a new WWE Head to Head video today where Tony and Jeff debate if John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar ever. The full debate is available below.
– FOX Sports released a clip of Rey Mysterio in attendance at today’s Minnesota Vikings game. You can check out that short clip below.
BOOYAKA BOOYAKA@WWE Superstar @reymysterio in the building for the @Vikings game today! pic.twitter.com/kOTHkl8c8s
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 22, 2019
– WWE released the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video today, which returns to the ABCs of WWE. You can check out that new video below.
