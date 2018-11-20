wrestling / News
WWE News: John Cena on Graham Norton This Week, Top 10 Raw Moments, Stephanie McMahon Tours WWE Art Exhibit
November 20, 2018 | Posted by
– John Cena is set to appear on The Graham Norton Show this week to promote Bumblebee. Cena will appear on the UK talk show on Friday on BBC One alongside Jackie Chan and Jamie Oliver.
– Here is this week’s Top 10 Raw moments video:
– Stephanie McMahon shared the following video of her touring Gallery1988’s WWE art exhibit during Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles: