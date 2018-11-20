Quantcast

 

WWE News: John Cena on Graham Norton This Week, Top 10 Raw Moments, Stephanie McMahon Tours WWE Art Exhibit

November 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– John Cena is set to appear on The Graham Norton Show this week to promote Bumblebee. Cena will appear on the UK talk show on Friday on BBC One alongside Jackie Chan and Jamie Oliver.

– Here is this week’s Top 10 Raw moments video:

– Stephanie McMahon shared the following video of her touring Gallery1988’s WWE art exhibit during Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles:

